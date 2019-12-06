Nissan celebrates 50 years of GT-R with the extremely limited GT-R50

Ever since Nissan dropped the R35 GT-R back in 2007, fans have been speculating as to what the highly-anticipated R36 will look like. But those fans will have to keep waiting as this isn't it.

Despite the extreme design changes, you'll recognise the familiar body shape of the R35 in this GT-R50, which was built to celebrate the GT-R's 50th anniversary.

Designed by Italdesign, Nissan's gamble to put the GT-R50 concept into production looks like it's paying off as "a significant number of deposits" have already been received for the car, and customers have started to spec them up.

To match the extreme looks of the R50, you know Nissan had to step up to the plate, and that's exactly what they've done. You'll find the hand-built 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 from the NISMO GT-R sitting under the hood, which is good for 529kW and 720Nm of torque.

One incredible aspect of the R50 is how well Nissan managed to turn Italdesign's render into a reality. The only noticeable differences are the traditional rear-view mirrors where the cameras once were.

As you can imagine, an exclusive car like this comes with a hefty price tag, but just how hefty you ask? This R50 starts from a whopping $1.7 million, or about five times more expensive than a NISMO GT-R.

If you still want to get your hands one of these extreme GT-Rs, you'll have to get in quick. Because it's celebrating the 50th anniversary, only 50 examples will be built and it sounds like they're selling like hotcakes.

The first customer-built model will be Nissan's draw card at the Geneva Motor Show next year, and other buyers around the globe can expect a late 2020 delivery due to certification and homologation regulations.

“Our customers have relished the personalized experience provided by Italdesign, who have a long tradition in the exclusive field of ultra-rare, bespoke high-performance vehicles,” said Bob Laishley a Nissan executive. “Their experience with the GT-R50 has been incredible and I can say first-hand that each car will certainly be a standalone masterpiece,” he added.