Novitec's widebody McLaren 720S Spider set to break the internet

Taking a supercar such as a McLaren 720S Spider and making it look better than stock form is no easy task, as it is widely regarded as one of the best looking cars that has come from the British brand in recent times.

Iconic German tuner Novitec has managed to do just that with their new widebody kit for the super convertible after first releasing the N-Largo package for the coupe variant just last year.

In standard N-Largo fashion, only 15 units will be built worldwide and we can imagine that they will be shipping with a price tag up near the seven-figure region.

On the 720S Spider, the kit measures 60mm wider at the front, and 130mm wider at the rear. These wider fenders match up to the Senna-inspired bumper at the front, and P1-style rear bumper.

These widened fenders also do a stellar job of tucking the massive centre-lock Vossen MC2 wheels that come on the car. These measure 20-inches at the front, and 21-inches at the rear, and are wrapped in Pirelli 245 and 325 rubber.

In terms of handling, a set of lowering springs have been installed, which brings the 720S 35mm closer to the ground, and achieves the Instagram-worthy wheel fitment. We can imagine that the springs and the larger rubber would do wonders when it comes to putting power to the ground.

Alongside this incredible body kit, Novitec got stuck into the Spider's 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine and pushed the figures up to 596kW and 878Nm of torque. This is 63kW and 108Nm more than the standard car.

This power increase allows the 720S to hit 100km/h in a mind-bending 2.7 seconds, and reach 200km/h in 7.5. This is before it tops out at a massive 345km/h.

On the inside, the cabin has received the standard Alcantara treatment, but we can imagine that you'd be able to customize it to your preference if you end up buying one.