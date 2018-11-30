Paint it beige: crazed Novitec 'N-Largo' is a McLaren 720S on steroids

I sat here, staring at these images, wondering who in their right mind would ever want a beige-coloured supercar. Ultimately though, it was an internal discussion that went nowhere — money doesn't buy taste, but it does buy the ability to do whatever the heck one pleases.

Even if that means taking one of the more reserved supercars on the market and dipping it in the colour of a prosthetic limb.

We've talked about Novitec before — most recently in regards to the 592kW performance package they've issued for the already quite quick McLaren 720S.

Now, they've taken the lunacy of their power upgrades and equaled it in visual form, with what they call the N-Largo kit.

As you can see, it's not exactly a subtle thing. It's a look eerily similar to the Liberty Walk aftermarket kits that we've seen in the past. The arches are bulging, making way for a slew of additional vents — many of which probably provide limited mechanical benefit beyond rudimentary downforce assistance and cooling.

The bits that might actually serve a proper purpose happen to sit at the extreme front and extreme rear of the supercar from Woking. Valances skirting the base of the 720S N-Largo all lead to a much hungrier looking front splitter, fashioned out of carbon fibre.

The excessive ... everything ... continues around the back where the N-Largo's holes and dips resemble a cheese grater. It's the new active rear wing that might provide a genuine benefit in generating downforce.

While the N-Largo is just a visual kit, buyers can also opt into the tuning company's power upgrades. As previously reported, these in their most extreme can turn the 720S into a borderline McLaren Senna beater.

As we mentioned power goes up to 592kW, with torque following suit to a dizzying 878Nm. Top speed improves by 5km/h to 341km/h, and its 0–100km/h time shrinks to 2.7 seconds.

Quicker to 100km/h than a Senna by a tenth, and with a higher speed. Not bad for something painted beige.