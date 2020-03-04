Pininfarina unveils the most powerful Italian supercar ever made

Move over Ferrari, there is a new Italian stallion in town.

A new ultra rare supercar built by Italian design house Pininfarina is set to be the most powerful Italian road car ever. The Italian-built, fully-electric Battista Anniversario will be limited to just five examples and will cost €2.3 million ($4.1m).

The car will be hand-painted in astonishing detail, with the painters taking several weeks to complete each vehicle. The body will be taken apart and put back together three times so pinstripes in three separate colours can be hand-painted directly onto the body.

Luca Borgogno, Pininfarina’s head of design said: “Battista Anniversario features one of the most complex paint finishes in the world. The process of creating such a finish is akin to a great artist completing an Old Master painting.”

The car is designed to celebrate the 90 year anniversary of Pininfarina, which was responsible for the styling of many of Ferrari’s greatest cars including 1980s icons the Testarossa and F40 and modern machines such as the 458 Italia and Enzo.

But after Ferrari turned its back on the partnership, Pininfarina began plotting the ultimate revenge, the Battista.

The Anniversario edition is powered by four electric motors making a head-spinning 1416kW and 2300Nm, about triple that of an entry-level Ferrari.

The Battista can sprint from 0-100km in less than two seconds, which is faster than an F1 car. And even more astounding is the car can hit 300km/h from a standstill in less than 12 seconds. The Anniversario has a top speed of 350km/h.

A 120kWh battery pack allows for a claimed range of more than 500km, but this would most likely drop dramatically if the car’s full performance potential was used.

The car is more than just its performance. The Italian brand has gone all out to give buyers the ultimate bragging rights. The Anniversario edition is fitted with masses of carbon fibre pieces including a new front splitter, side blades, rear wing and rear diffuser to maximise the car’s performance and handling at speed.

The Battista is expected to go into production this year with the first customer deliveries by the end of 2020.

- news.com.au