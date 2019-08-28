Revealed: Hyundai shows off hybrid Kona SUV and updated Ioniq EV

Few car-makers outside of the German circle have been as proactive in entering the electrified space-race as Hyundai. And, overnight, the South Korean manufacturer announced two key models — the updated Ioniq EV and a new hybrid variant for the Kona compact crossover.

The fully electric Ioniq joins the face-lifted hybrid Ioniq that the firm unveiled back in January. It sports a grille-less nose similar to that of the Kona EV, with revised headlights, taillights, and LED day-time running lights all part of the updated look.

Inside, as previously reported, it gets a re-jigged dashboard punctuated by a large (and optional) 10.25-inch infotainment system that cascades downwards into a new air-conditioning controls layout. The infotainment features a new system called Hyundai Bluelink, which uses embedded telematics to allow owners to control things like the charging, air-con, and locking/unlocking remotely via an app.

But the biggest change to the new Ioniq is the upgraded battery. The liftback's old 28kWh battery has been replaced with a 38.3kWh unit — a 36 per cent increase in capacity that's good for a 311km range according to WLTP numbers.

The new Ioniq also comes with a standard 7.2kW on-board charger (replacing the 6.6kW charger in the outgoing model), which means it'll now be capable of achieving 80 per cent charge in as little as 54 minutes when hooked to a 100kW fast charger according to Hyundai.

Complementing the new battery and charger is a tweaked Smart Regenerative Braking system. It now comes with an Eco+ mode, which ramps up the amount of energy that can be reclaimed by the Ioniq when coasting to a stop or braking.

Alongside the revised Ioniq, Hyundai have also shown off a new hybrid Kona.

There isn't a lot to differentiate it visually from the petrol Kona, with the same quirky front and rear treatments making an appearance just over a year after they first debuted on Kiwi roads. The main difference on the outside are a set of snazzy lace-look wheels (available in 16-inch and 18-inch sizes), plus a new colour — 'Blue Lagoon'.

Like the Ioniq, the biggest story comes under the bonnet. The Kona hybrid sports a 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine that brings a rapturous 76kW of power at 5700rpm and 147Nm of torque at 4000rpm to the party.

Mated to that petrol engine is a permanent magnet sychronous electric motor that produces 32kW of power and 170Nm of torque at maximum stress. It's a system that comes linked to a 1.56kWh lithium-ion battery.

Combined power figures sit at 104kW and 265Nm, making this a curious rival to cars like the Toyota Corolla hybrid.

A six-speed dual-clutch automatic helps put that power to the road, with a Sport mode and paddle shifters effectively transforming the Kona hybrid into a Formula 1 car (not really).

Hyundai claims that the Kona hybrid is capable of a 3.9L/100km economy figure, with CO2 emissions figures of 90g/km. That's when it's fitted with the smaller 16-inch wheels, anyway.

In addition, the Kona comes with the same Bluelink 10.25-inch infotainment screen as the Ioniq as an option, plus various different interior trim options (the red highlights in the second set of press vehicle images are rather racy).

Driven have contacted Hyundai New Zealand to confirm whether either (or both) models are likely to join the local line-up. We'll keep you posted on developments.