Revealed: Limited edition HSV Colorado SportsCat R breaks cover

Hotted up double-cab utes have gone from tradie fantasy, to oddball reality, to the new normal over the last few years. You only need to glance at New Zealand's registration charts to see how much of a big deal these 'halo' vehicles are.

Launched this year, the Holden Colorado SportsCat by HSV is the lion's dog in a fight that includes the Ford Ranger Raptor, Toyota Hilux TRD, Volkswagen Amarok V6, and more. The SportsCat also forms part of HSV's new post-Aussie-manufacturing range, alongside the converted right-hand drive Chevrolet Camaro and Silverado.

And now there's a new addition to the SportsCat line-up — the R.

Priced at $79,490, the rather sinister looking thing nestles between the 'entry-level' $73,990 SportsCat and the full beans $83,990 SportsCat+.

For your money, you get a unique colour combination and a cross-section of 'Plus' model goodies. SportsCat Rs come draped in 'Mineral Black' with gloss black front fascia trim and red highlights on the bonnet bulge, 'sail plane' sports bar, doors, and tonneau cover. Yes, the previously optional sail plane rear sports bar gets an 'as standard' berth.

Gloss black 18-inch wheels (wrapped once again in Cooper LTZ Pro Sports all-terrain tyres) and the addition of the SportsCat+'s cog-shaped wheel-arch extensions complete the look.

Beyond the appearance package, the R retains much of HSV's SportsCat alterations. That means the altered Sports Suspension set-up and unique ESC and damper tune are retained, as is the wider track and the improved cabin trims and SV seats. And, as before, the capable 2.8-litre Duramax turbo-diesel engine (147kW, 500Nm) remains untouched.

The AP Racing brake package from the SportsCat+ (forged 4-piston calipers, 362mm by 32mm rotors) are available as an option — a factory first — along with the optional tub liner.

Other equipment is a reflection of the Z71-spec Colorado on which the SportsCat range is based. So safety tech like forward collision alert, lane-departure warning, trailer sway control, rear park assist, rear-view camera and more are all standard.

Now, this is a limited edition model, and Kiwis who like what they see will probably have to get moving quickly. Just 100 of the black and red SportsCat R are going to be made, and of that number only a mere two are coming to Aotearoa.