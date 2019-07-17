Revealed: Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Shooting Brake is a hot, 310kW wagon

A big month for Mercedes-Benz both locally and abroad has continued, with this morning's unveiling of the new AMG 45 4MATIC+ Shooting Brake. The announcement follows the reveal of both the A 45 and CLA 45 Coupe. Locally, meanwhile, the brand spent July launching the A-Class sedan and the AMG GT 4-Door.

Those who followed the A 45 and CLA 45 unveiling will be pretty familiar already with this new Shooting Brake's key attributes. Namely, it also sports the same extraordinarily powerful 2.0-litre M 139 four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine — the most powerful 2.0-litre ever made.

Just like with those aforementioned models, the engine will be available in two different flavours. The standard CLA 45 Shooting Brake's engine will make 285kW of power and 480Nm of torque, and the top-spec CLA 45 S will make 310kW of power and 500Nm of torque. This is near identical to the standard 4-door CLA 45 Coupe, although the Shooting Brake has 10Nm less in its S designation.

Acceleration remains similar too, with the 100km/h marker coming up in 4.1 seconds in the standard model and four seconds flat in the S. Top speed is limited in each model to 250km/h and 270km/h, respectively.

The main difference of course between this and the sedan is the big lump at the back. The Shooting Brake still proudly retains a sweeping coupe body-style, but adds a more practical tailgate. The boot opening, according to Mercedes, is 236mm wider than the previous model. It's roomy, with 505L of storage capacity.

This compliments an interior packed to the brim with tech. All new CLAs come with the acclaimed MBUX infotainment system and the German brand's new more minimalist style and texture details. The AMG Shooting Brake adds things like contoured sport seats, AMG-specific displays, and red touches everywhere — from the designo seat belts to the seat piping.

“The new CLA 45 Shooting Brake is already the third model of our completely new Performance compact cars portfolio and demonstrates that we have a range tailored to all types of individual wishes,” says Mercedes-AMG CEO Tobias Moers.

“The driving dynamics and the sporty product experience are on a level which was previously unimaginable in the compact class. Our Shooting Brake additionally offers a pronounced degree of practical utility value, which its expressive design idiom brings across with plenty of lifestyle appeal.”

When contacted by Driven, Mercedes-Benz New Zealand could not confirm whether the CLA 45 Shooting Brake would be coming to New Zealand. They did, however, confirm that the CLA 45 S Coupe would be offered here.

While the luxury SUV market has been a fruitful one for the marque (if you order a new G-Wagen tomorrow, for example, you're unlikely to see it for two years such is the length of the waiting list). But, they also seem focused on preserving traditional body-styles like sedans and wagons. Hopefully for fans of the latter, we'll see the Shooting Brake confirmed for New Zealand soon.