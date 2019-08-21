Revealed: new Audi RS 6 Avant is a V8-powered 441kW supercar killer

Fast wagons and the four rings of Audi; name a more iconic duo.

With the Frankfurt motor show just around the corner, Audi have whipped the covers off their next-generation Audi RS 6 Avant wagon. And along with these pictures are a host of new details.

Predictably, the 2020 RS 6 is loaded to the rafters with power. Its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 makes 441kW of power and 800Nm of torque — sending the lot to all four wheels via a version of Audi's proven Quattro all-wheel drive system and a revised rear differential that's designed to refine the process of divvying torque between the rear wheels.

The sprint to 100km/h is covered in 3.6 seconds (not bad for something so heavy), with top speed electronically limited to 250km/h. Although, it's been claimed that those who spec their RS 6 with the 'Dynamic Package Plus' option will get a much loftier 304km/h top speed.

Yikes.

How do those aforementioned power figures compare? Well, a Mercedes-AMG E63 S makes 450kW and 850Nm, while the BMW M5 makes an identical 441kW and 750Nm. Competition is tight.

Of that group, though, it's hard to argue that the RS 6 isn't the best looking. The E63 and M5 have both been around for quite a while, and neither looks particularly different from the model it replaced.

The 2020 RS 6 on the other hand adopts a much more chiselled face than its predecessor, with much hungrier and more angular vents on the flanks of its nose underlining its performance capabilities. The signature thick, imposing rear hips that frame its wider track (40mm wider than a standard Avant) are back, complimenting a huge rear diffuser area.

Adaptive air suspension is a standard feature, although those keen on taking their RS 6 to the track can instead option RS Sport suspension that comes with variable hydraulic dampers. Audi claims that the RS 6's new steering system generates driver feel by developing "significantly higher return forces as steering angle increases".

The cabin is typical 2019-generation Audi. Plenty of sharp lines, figure-hugging bucket seats, and a complex three-screen information layout. Those screens comprise a 12.3-inch 'Digital Cockpit' instrument cluster, and 10.1-inch infotainment system, and an 8.6-inch secondary display that houses things like air-conditioning adjustment.

For the RS 6, Audi have added a flat-bottom steering wheel, alloy pedals, additional RS signage, and lashings of carbon fibre (or, is it imitation?) trim. There are also various displays buried in those screens that are specific to the RS line-up, including menus that display things like tyre pressure, live power and torque output, fluid temperatures, lap-times, g-force meters, and more.

Audi New Zealand has confirmed that the RS 6 will be landing here in 2020, although we don't yet know which quarter. The big story overseas is that the Avant is going to America; a first for the brand. When local pricing and availability comes to hand, we'll let you know.