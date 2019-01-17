Six decades of an icon: BMW unveils 60 Years Edition

The Mini turns 60 later this year.

On 26 August it will be six decades since British Motor Corporation first introduced the world to a small car that would go on to become one of the nation's greatest icons.

To kick celebrations off early, BMW has decided to create a limited edition model - called the Mini 60 Years Edition - to mark the anniversary.

It will only be sold in Britain, but if you want one, it will cost more than a third more than a standard Cooper S.

BMW has commissioned the 500 limited run vehicles to exclusively be sold in British dealerships.

While it might be owned by a German automotive juggernaut these days, the car is still created at the brand's Oxford plant.

BMW says the Mini 60 Years Edition is the 'first of many celebrations planned for 2019 that will champion the brand's rich heritage in Britain and its continuous dedication to innovation'.

But it won't come cheap.

If you can get your hands on one of the limited-production models, it will cost buyers in the UK £29,990 (NZ$57,000).

That's a 35 per cent premium over a standard Mini Cooper S three-door hatchback with an automatic gearbox, which the 60 Years Edition is mechanically based on.

Like the standard Cooper S, it has a 2.0-litre petrol engine linked to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It can accelerate to 100km/h from rest in 6.7 seconds, has a top speed of 233km/h.

The arrival of the 60th celebration car was confirmed this week, along with a video showing the new model being driven alongside an original classic version.

In the officially announcement for the special edition model, a BMW Group statement said: 'Much like Alex Issigonis' first car in 1959, Mini has continued to push the boundaries whilst keeping creative use of space, driving fun, style and individualisation at its core.'

Many might debate some of those statements - especially around the creative use of space when you compare to two vehicles side by side - but it's certainly a unique creation.

All examples will be finished in a new British Racing Green paint and classy piano black exterior trim with a contrast roof and exterior mirror caps.

It also gets special anniversary design bonnet stripes and a set of 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels that are exclusive to the 500 creations.

Just to remind you that this is a 60 Years Edition car, there are emblems slapped all over, including one on the left-hand bonnet stripe, side scuttles of the turn indicators and LED logo that's projected onto the floor from the driver's door.

And keeping with Mini's rich rallying heritage, each model will also get a set of spot lamps fitted to the front radiator grille.

Inside, the seats are what BMW calls 'Yours Leather Lounge' chairs finished in 'Dark Cacao' - or brown to you and I - with contrast green piping.

It gives the sensation that you're sat in the automotive equivalent of an After Eight chocolate mint.

Each car also gets a larger 8.8-inch touch display with sat nav, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity and wireless charging.

It also gets BMW's 'Concierge Service', which is a direct line to a call centre so you can ask where the nearest cash point is located or how far from a McDonalds you are.

Every model also has a rear view camera, folding exterior mirrors and front and rear parking sensors.

And, as with every current Mini hatchback on sale, you also get the Union Jack LED rear lights - so just like MPs you too can put the brakes on Brexit.

The limited run of 500 Mini 60 Years Edition vehicles will be available in the UK from March 2019.

- Daily Mail