Skoda unveils the sleek new Octavia in liftback and wagon guises

Following in the footsteps of other European brands, Skoda has unveiled the brand new 2020 Octavia in liftback and station wagon styles, complete with an updated interior to match the big players.

While the Octavia is closely related to the Volkswagen Golf, the updated interior and exterior styling pushes Skoda's compact model into Audi A4 territory.

Now measuring 19mm longer, and 15mm wider than the previous generation, the updated Octavia sits on Volkswagen's MQB platform, and promises better driving dynamics and increased practicality. Considering that this Skoda was already the roomiest in the compact segment, this is a big draw card.

Designers have ditched the split-headlight assembly at the front of the car, giving it a more elegant look. A brand new grille sits between these lights, and updated bumpers sit at both ends of the car.

At the rear, sleeker taillights work well with the 'S K O D A' lettering in the middle of the tailgate. Reports have pointed out that all of these updates mean that the Octavia now looks like a smaller Superb.

On the inside, the changes that Volkswagen made to the Golf's interior have carried over to this car, as a whole new dash now sits in the cabin. A digital drier's display measuring 10 inches sits behind the steering wheel, and the infotainment touchscreen varies between 8.25 and 10-inches depending on the spec.

Despite this, the most notable update in the cabin seems to be the two-spoke steering wheel that gives the driver access to 14 functions. In automatic models, the shifter has been replaced with a small selector thanks to the Golf's shift-by-wire tech.

In terms of engine options, there are two three and four-cylinder engines that can be had with a hybrid system, one 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol TSI engine, and one 2.0-litre turbo diesel lump.

On top of these options, there's a 1.5 TSI G-TEC engine that runs on compressed natural gas or CNG. Just like the Golf GTE, this Octavia will also be offered with a plug-in hybrid system that pairs a 1.4-litre TSI engine with an electric motor.

We're not too sure as to which engine options are going to make it down under, but we can imagine that the turbocharged petrol and diesel engines would be a priority, as well as the PHEV.