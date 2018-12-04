Home / Previews / Special edition Jaguar F-Type confirmed for summer arrival

Special edition Jaguar F-Type confirmed for summer arrival

04/12/2018
Jaguar New Zealand have confirmed a special edition 2.0-litre F-Type Convertible will be available to Kiwis just in time for summer.

The new Convertible follows on from the Chequered Flag edition Coupe release earlier this year celebrating 70 years of Jaguar sports cars.

The special edition F-Type R-Dynamic 300PS Convertible comes standard with Jaguar's black exterior design pack, keyless entry, blind spot assist, 10” touch screen display, and Meridian 380W sound system.

The 2.0-litre turbocharged 221kW petrol engine can produce 400Nm of torque and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds.

Read more: Jaguar's new four-cylinder sounds... surprisingly good

The new F-Type will also have new pricing starting at $129,900, making the model more affordable than ever before.

New Zealand customers seeking more information on the Jaguar F-Type should contact their local authorised Jaguar.

Read more:  Jaguar F-Type SVR road test: Hear me Roar

