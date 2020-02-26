Speedy SUV: VW unveils the plug-in hybrid Touareg R

As the automotive world moves towards complete electrification, manufacturers aren't sacrificing performance for economy, and cramming impressive hybrid power trains in a range of vehicles.

Following this trend, Volkswagen has whipped the covers off the Touareg R PHEV, which revives the R badge that hasn't been seen since the bonkers V10-powered Touareg R50 of the late 2000s.

VW has replaced this 5.0-litre TDI power plant with an electrified 3.0-litre petrol V6 engine that capable of an impressive 340kW and 700Nm of torque. This is a little bit different to the 310kW and 900Nm offered overseas in the current V8 TDI model.

Despite its size, all this power allows the Touareg R to sprint to 100km/h in just five seconds before topping out at a limited 250km/h. On top of this, the SUV is able to hit 140km/h on electric power alone, and can drive for up to 48km without petrol power.

This is VW's third PHEV to go on sale, following the Golf and Passat GTE models, which are only available in overseas markets. When this SUV does go on sale in New Zealand, it will be the first VW PHEV to do so.

On the outside, the Touareg R receives a few sporty modifications to set it apart from the rest of the range. These include optional 22-inch wheels, R badging, and the dual exhausts at the rear.

As for the interior, a black Puglia interior is an exclusive option on the R, which is complemented by Sepang Blue piping, and the same coloured accents throughout the dash.

This new Touareg R will be unveiled in full next week at the Geneva Motor Show, where it will share the spotlight with the highly-anticipated eighth-generation Golf GTI and GTD models.

We have reached out to Volkswagen New Zealand for comment, but we can imagine that it will go on sale before the end of this year.