Spied: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 rear end spotted for the first time

Just last week the world saw the very last C7 Corvette cross the auction block Barrett-Jackson and sell for an incredible $4 million to an American car collector.

This marked the end of an era for Chevrolet, as there is never going to be another new front-engined Corvette built ever again. Those production lines are now being used for the C8, the highly-anticipated successor of the C7, and the very first mid-engined Corvette.

Considering the hype around this car, it's no surprise that there have been hundreds of renders made of the C8, all pointing towards a sharp-nosed Chevrolet answer to a supercar.

We can't confirm that this is a genuine picture of the C8's rear end, but according to numerous posts on the Corvette Forum, everything is pointing to this being legitimate.

As one would expect, the taillights are the most prolific aspect of this rear end. They have been likened to those of the Chevrolet Camaro, as the lower section is red while the upper section is white, and will be used for the reversing lights.

Sitting on top of the taillights is a spoiler that looks reminiscent of what we've seen on several concepts over the past few years. Previous generations have sported a lip style spoiler at the rear, so this elevated wing is a first for the car.

A pair of vents and a few sharp angles make up the rest of the rear end, and could give us some insight as to what the rest of the car is going to look like.

In terms of the engine, a lot of speculation has taken place since the first announcement, but a 500hp V8 seems to be a popular theory.

The official unveiling of the C8 Corvette will take place on the 18th of July, with a worldwide live stream of the event taking place.