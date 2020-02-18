Spunky new Hyundai i20 hatch leaked before Geneva

The market might still be a haven for utes and SUVs, but if all the discussions around climate change and the environment are anything to go by then don't be surprised to see a resurgence in 'supermini' hatches like the Hyundai i20.

The small Korean hatch has long been a factor in the b-segment discussion, and the reveal of an all-new replacement at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show has been on the cards. But, why wait for that when you can see images of it today?

What appear to be leaked press images of the i20 have appeared online, sporting a wildly different look.

It's certainly the most angular, most 'sporty' i20 Hyundai's ever produced. Large, sharp, triangular headlights up front feature distinctive LED day-time running lights, and frame the latest iteration of the brand's cascading family grille (similar in shape to that of the Kona and upcoming Sonata).

Sharp angles continue all the way through the pint-sized hatch. The wheels look like something that would've featured on a Lamborghini Huracan a few generations ago, and the Z-shaped taillights look like not-too-distant cousins of the lamps on Nissan's 370Z.

One of the most interesting design features of the new i20 is the large and low rear window. While most rivals have rear windows that only extend as low as the car's side belt line, the i20's goes much beyond — assumedly gifting it a much greater level of rearward visibility.

Details on the i20's equippment and engine options have yet to be confirmed, but will no doubt form part of the manufacturer's formal announcement. If it wants to keep up with cars like the upcoming 2020 Toyota Yaris, a hybrid powertrain is imperative.

Speaking of the Yaris, the i20 could also get a hot hatch variant similar to the GR Yaris. There has been speculation for years than an i20 N could be on the cards, and with performance-flavoured variants of the Tucson and Sonata confirmed the i20 could easily be next.

