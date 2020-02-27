Stunning new Volvo Polestar concept rewrites car design

Volvo’s Polestar electric vehicle arm says a new concept car could change the way cars look.

The Polestar Precept, to be unveiled at next week’s Geneva motor show, hints at the way forward for increasingly popular EVs.

Look past the four-door grand tourer’s handsome proportions, long wheelbase and short overhangs for the evidence of Polestar’s bold approach to front-end design.

Many electric cars feature grille-like design components that make them appear more familiar to customers, or bring a closer resemblance to conventionally powered models.

But Volvo has dropped the grille altogether in favour of a blade-like clear panel housing advanced driver assistance features. Tesla has also done away with the front grille.

Polestar says it represents “a shift from breathing to seeing”.

“An area which once channelled air to radiators and the internal combustion engine, now houses technology for safety sensors and driver assistance functions,” Polestar says.

“Purposefully gathered behind a transparent panel dedicated to intelligent hardware are two radar sensors and a high definition camera.”

The sleek approach includes a blade-like front spoiler between the headlights to manage airflow in a similar fashion to the new Ferrari F8 Tributo.

At the rear, the futuristic cues continue with full-width LED lighting, as in rivals such as the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Cybertruck.

Polestar says the cabin is made from recycled materials as opposed to luxury staples of wood, leather and chrome. The carpets are recycled fishing net, the seats are 3D-knitted from recycled plastic bottles and the seat foam is made of repurposed cork flooring.

- news.com.au

