Stylish muscle: Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupé debuts with 450kW and hybrid tech

By now, most of the world is familiar with the SUV Coupé shape, and Mercedes-AMG seems committed to the hybrid form as the Coupé variant of the 2021 GLE 63 has debuted in standard and S forms.

As with most of the AMG line-up, this SUV Coupé features the beefy twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine and an array of stylish aesthetic features both on the exterior and throughout the cabin.

This boosted power plant is good for 420kW/750Nm in standard trim, and 450kW/850Nm in the S variant. This engine also makes use of a 48-volt hybrid system to improve both performance and fuel economy.

This allows for the standard variant to make the 0-100km/h sprint in an impressive 4.0 seconds before topping out at 250km/h. The S shaves 0.2 seconds off the sprint and tops out at 280km/h.

Mercedes-AMG claims that both variants are able to meet a combined fuel consumption figure of 11.5l/100km thanks to the addition of this mild hybrid system.

To handle all this power on the road, the standard air suspension comes with adaptive damping and active roll stabilisation. This system is able to adjust the SUV's ride height depending on the speed and terrain.

Exterior wise, Mercedes has accentuated the GLE's muscular stature through the flared wheel arches, thick side skirts, and a bold front grille. A sleek front bumper complements this, as does the defined hood. At the rear, four trapezoid pipes side either side of a black diffuser.

A set of 22-inch wheels come standard on the SUV, are shod in serious Michelin rubber, and sit on top of the brakes that measure 15.7 inches up front, and 14.6 inches in the rear.

On the inside, you get the standard AMG feel thanks to the Nappa leather upholstery with carbon fibre trims. The new centre console adds controls for stability control, manual transmission mode, and suspension settings.

New Zealand pricing and availability hasn't yet been released for the GLE 63 4MATIC+ Coupé, but we'd imagine that it would go on sale here before the end of this year.