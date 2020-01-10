Subaru unveils heavily-modified Forester with a hilariously immature name

Leaving April 1st out of the equation, the world of vehicle PR is quite a serious one, with manufacturers skipping humour to let the cars to the talking at shows like the 2020 Singapore Motor Show.

It seems that Subaru is out to challenge this stereotype with this modified Forester that been called the Forester Ultimate Customised Kit Special, which translates to a naughty acronym that we're not going to spell out.

Strangely, this tuner was displayed alongside Subaru's more serious models such as the Viziv Adrenaline Concept, the Forester e-Boxer and GT Edition, and the brand new Impreza. All of these were stock standard and unfortunately didn't feature a name that you'd expect to be scrawled into the door of a public toilet.

Just like the obnoxious name, the modifications featured on this Suby will likely make you cringe — potentially in a good way. These include blue underglow to match the paint, 20-inch Enkei rims, and a set of lowering springs.

We're guessing that the 'CK' part of the name represents the body kit that can found around the underside of the Forester. Thankfully, Subaru has opted for a understated kit here, and didn't completely ruin the Forester's look.

Following the same 'hotboi' theme, the interior features red contrast stitching on the upholstery, and an STI badge on the shifter. If you had somehow had forgotten about the questionable underglow once inside the car, the lights in the foot wells will take you right back.

As you'd expect from a car that looks like this, a lot of effort has gone into making sure that the sound system is as loud as possible. Subaru used a glass panel in the boot to showcase the massive subwoofer and amp set-up, which can be operated by the large touchscreen system up front.

Subaru hasn't released any information about the engine or drivetrain in the Forester Ultimate Customised Kit Special, so we can imagine that the standard 2.5-litre flat-four that makes 135kW is still under the hood.