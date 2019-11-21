Super SUV: Audi pulls the covers off the bonkers 2020 RS Q8

As the automotive world gets into the full swing of the SUV revolution, manufacturers are looking to populate every segment with a big-bodied offering, including the high-performance segment.

Audi's latest unveiling slots into this bracket perfectly, as this RS Q8 offers supercar-like performance while still being able to fit the whole family, plus a dog in the back.

Taking the top spot of Audi's SUV line-up, the RS Q8 gets its power from a familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. This power plant is good for 441kW and 800Nm of torque, which are exactly the same figures as the mighty 2020 RS6.

Audi claims that this SUV is able to go from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds, and 0-200km/h in 13.7 seconds. It then tops out at an electronically limited 250km/h, unless buyers opt for the Dynamic package, which bumps that figure up to 305km/h.

Just like the RS6's engine, this powertrain is assisted by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. During deceleration and braking, this system can recover up to 12kW of power to store in the lithium-ion battery. And if the driver takes their foot off the accelerator between speeds of 55km/h and 160km/h, the SUV with either coast or recuperate energy.

As you would expect, Audi's Quattro system handles the power distribution between the four wheels, after it comes through the eight-speed automatic transmission. In standard form, power is distributed in a 40:60 ratio to the front and rear axles, but this system is able to send up to 70 per cent of the power to the front, and 85 per cent to the rear at any time.

An adaptive air suspension system comes standard in the RS Q8, and can vary the ride height by 90mm. Eight different driving modes are selectable, including Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, Efficiency, Allroad, Offroad and the customisable RS1 and RS2 performance modes.

To accentuate the aggressive nature of the SUV, you'll notice that the RS Q8's styling is a lot more aggressive than other SUVs in Audi's line-up. Both the front and rear ends are a lot more imposing, and the sloping roofline screams performance. Also, it comes standard on a set of massive 22-inch wheels, but the customer can opt for a set of larger 23s.

On the inside, the cabin is made of a combination of Alcantara Lunar silver, Alcantara black, and lunar silver cloth. The flat-bottomed steering wheel takes pride of place in the cabin, and sits in front of a sleek piano black dash and digital gauge cluster.

New Zealand pricing and availability of the 2020 RS Q8 hasn't been confirmed as of yet by Audi New Zealand, but when it is, we'll update this article.