"SUV inspired" Ford Focus Active confirmed for NZ market

Isn't it funny that, as SUVs have climbed the sales charts, that the 'traditional' sedan and hatchback spheres — two segments that are losing sales hand over fist — are as competitive now as they've ever been?

In the case of the hatchback, the current Hyundai i30 and Toyota Corolla are as good as they've ever been. There's also the highly anticipated next-gen Mazda 3, which will be revealed later this month at the Los Angeles Motor Show.

And, don't forget about the next-gen Ford Focus.

Originally slated to debut in Aotearoa in late 2018, the all-new Focus has now had its dates shifted to January 2019. The German-built hatch will be initially available in five different variants with a base price of $31,990.

The range starts with the Trend, which will come either as a hatch or a $37,990 wagon. The wagon is also the only model in the range to use Ford's 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine (110kW, 370Nm) — everything else utilises an four-cylinder, 1.5-litre EcoBoost engine (134kW, 240Nm) that makes use of cylinder deactivation tech to achieve claimed fuel consumption rates of 5.9L/100km. All engines make use of an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Beyond the trend lies the ST-Line and the Titanium — the former a 'warm hatch' competitor and the latter the upscale luxury-spec model. They're priced at $36,990 and $41,990 respectively.

But, perhaps the most interesting model in the range is the Active.

This is the model at the centre of Ford's recent squabble with President of the United States Donald Trump and changing tariffs with China. It's also the only Ford 'car' that is set to be sold in the US, apart from the Mustang, after the manufacturer announced they would cull a raft of models from their line-up.

The Active is a, in Ford's words, "SUV inspired" hatch. Although it's still front-wheel drive like the rest of the range, it gets additional drive modes ('Slippery' and 'Trail'), a higher ride height, independent multi-link rear suspension, plus the requisite cladding, scuff plates, and 'outdoorsy' interior decoration.

The caveat for those wanting the Active in this line-up is that it's slated to arrive in New Zealand in mid-2019, rather than in January.

So, what else is new about the Focus? Well, like many others in its class, steps forward in safety have been taken. It's already been handed a five-star safety rating by Euro NCAP — thanks largely to many of its semi-autonomous technologies.

These include things like pre-collision assist (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist detection. Assist systems that sense pedestrians is nothing new, but certainly the Focus will be one of the few sub-$50k cars in the country with cyclist detection when it lands. Post-Collision Braking and adaptive cruise control (only available in the Active and Titanium models) also make an appearance.

These features are complemented by numerous interior luxuries notable in the segment, including 180-degree reversing camera, voice-activated SYNC 3, and Wi-Fi hotsport compatibility.

One of the more impressive measures is the active grille shutter in the Focus' front end. This is used to help streamline the hatch by reducing drag created by the front grill. When the engine doesn't require additional air cooling, the shutter closes — helping the car achieve an improved drag coefficient.