Tesla beware: Karma unveils the wild SC2 concept with 820kW and 14,000Nm

It seems that Tesla isn't the only EV manufacturer with their eyes on the hyper-performance market, as Karma has pulled the covers off their latest two-door creation at the LA Auto Show.

Alongside crazy performance, this Karma coupe is said to offer cutting-edge technology and a look that shows the direction that the manufacturer is heading in.

Just like the upcoming Tesla Roadster, the SC2 is powered by two electric motors, mounted at the front and the rear of the car. Together, they produce a massive 820kW and 14,000Nm of torque.

Because that torque figure is so outlandish, multiple outlets have asked Karma for confirmation. It turns out that it is 100% correct, but is the wheel torque figure, which involves multiplying the engine torque by the gear ratio and final drive.

All of this torque allows for a mind-bending 0-96km/h time of less than two seconds, and the batteries allow for a range of 563km on a single charge.

“Karma’s SC2 is a signpost to our future as a technology-driven brand. More than that, it previews our future design language, and is a thought-provoking expression of Karma’s future Intellectual Property and product offerings,” said the CEO, Dr Lance Zhou. “Our open platform serves as a test bed for new technologies and partnerships, where we are to provide engineering, design, technology and customization resources others.”

Alongside the mammoth power train, other performance aspects of the SC2 include the carbon-ceramic brakes, pushrod suspension system, and a torque-vectoring gearbox that sends power to the wheels that need it.

Unlike the Tesla Roadster, there won't be any space-age rocket thrusters found on the SC2, but it's got its fair share of other tech. To boost high-performance handling, an 'ultrasonic dynamic regenerative panel' can be found in the car, alongside fingerprint and facial recognition sensors for vehicle entry.

The exterior is finished in a bespoke, hand-painted Vapour Grey and features patented articulating hinge winged doors that rise upwards and forwards. On the inside, a 3D audio system creates individual zones for the driver and passenger, and a fibre-optic headliner covers the ceiling.

Power comes from a 120kWh I-shaped battery that is mounted within the centre tunnel and beneath the dashboard and seats.

Because the SC2 is just a concept, Karma hasn't given any indication as to when they plan on producing the EV, or what sort of price they are going to ask for it.