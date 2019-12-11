The angriest Suzuki Swift in the world: meet the Extreme Concept

The Suzuki Swift Sport is an exceptional little car. Well priced, reasonably quick ... but you'd hardly call it aggressive. So, perhaps to counter that balance somewhat, Suzuki has unveiled this pumped up little thing.

It's called the Suzuki Swift Extreme Concept, and it was shown off overnight at the Thailand Motor Show. And, it's angry.

It isn't known whether there's necessarily any upgrades under the bonnet, but certainly the exterior of the formerly humble little Swift has seen an overhaul.

Grey cladding skirts almost all the way around the Suzuki's circumference — punctuated by big wide-body arch extensions. A new set of wheels fill those growths nicely, too.

Around back there's dual rear wings for some reason, and a sizeable (likely imitation) diffuser integrated into the bumper.

There are a pair of square tailpipes, too. The jury is out, however, on whether they're functional in the slightest.

Around the front there's comprehensive change, too. The full fascia has been revised, with a reshaped checkerboard grille, and a juicier splitter and set of intakes. The bonnet has a big old bulge, and is coated with what Homer would probably call 'speed holes'.

It might not necessarily go into production like this, but expect to see these wild accessories form part of a Thai/South East Asian options package on future Swifts.