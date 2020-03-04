The best McLaren ever? British firm unveils incredible 765LT supercar

Almost two years to the day of the launch of McLaren's enormously capable 720S, the British firm with the Kiwi badge has unveiled the platform's next performance frontier; the 765LT.

For those who still haven't received the memo, 'LT' stands for 'Long Tail'. This is the designation McLaren hands to the most extreme variants of its foundation models. It started with lengthened versions of the F1, before finding its way to the reborn brand's road cars via the 675LT and the 600LT.

Much like the latter duo, the 765LT builds itself around proven bones. It still incorporates McLaren's ingenious MonoCage II central cell and continues to utilise the same twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8. However, both have received quite the overhaul.

The engine sports forged aluminium pistons, numerous tweaks to its tune, and another fuel pump among other changes. These help power grow from the 537kW and 770Nm of the 720S to a wanton 563kW and 799Nm.

Given the LT's 'race ready' reputation, it'll be no surprise to hear that it's lighter now, too. McLaren claims the 765LT is 79kg lighter than its 720S sibling (dry weight is 1229kg), despite carrying far more elaborate bodywork (we'll get into that in a moment). It's trimmed little bits of weight everywhere to achieve this.

The new minimalist seats, for example, are 18kg lighter than those in the 720S. Even the windows all round are thinner on the 765LT.

This exacting attitude to weight is paired to a predictably ramped up focus on aerodynamics. Along with being coated from head to toe in additional aero elements (although somehow without looking tacky or tasteless), the 765LT also adds in an active rear spoiler.

It's not just designed to not just function as an air-brake or as a stabiliser on twisty stuff. It also helps with cooling by ejecting hot air from the mid-mounted McLaren's engine bay.

Helping connect all these things to the road are a set of super sticky Pirelli Trofeo R and uprated brakes and suspension. The former can be supersized to the same brake package as the Senna, while the latter's new springs and dampers are designed to pair nearly with McLaren's Proactive Chassis Control II system.

The net result of all these are a stack of inevitably impressive numbers. The 765LT will sprint to 96km/h in 2.7 seconds, and to 200km/h in 7.2 seconds. The quarter mile can be covered in under 10 seconds, and top speed is perched at 330km/h.

Apart from being equipped with more power and less weight, the new Macca's acceleration also benefits from tweaks to the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission that make it 15 per cent quicker with in-gear selection than before. It's clever, too. Request a sudden down-shift that'll over-rev the engine? It'll patiently hold fire until the engine's RPM and speed is down to an appropriate level, and then it'll make the shift.

The numbers are impressive and the tech is intelligent, but what's worth remembering above all the rest is that its forefathers — the superb 720S base and 600LT — are held to high esteem because they back up numbers with wonderful engagement and driveability. Surely, there's more of that to come here.