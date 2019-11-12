The Dartz Prombron Black Stallion is the world's craziest Hellcat-powered Hummer

If you aren't familiar with Latvia's automotive manufacturing industry we can excuse you, because other than the strangley-named Dartz brand, it is almost non-existent.

But what Latvia lacks in the industry, Dartz makes up for in brutal aesthetics and performance with their range of polarizing SUVs that push the limits of what is acceptable in a non-post-apocalyptic world.

The Latvian company has previously made headlines around the world for its incredibly lavish Prombon Monaco Red Diamond Edition which featured diamond-encrusted gauges, leather seats made of whale penises, and sold for over $2 million.

Unfortunately, you won't find and diamonds throughout Dartz' latest release, or whale leather seats for that matter, but you will feel like an extremely powerful dictator when piloting the Prombon Black Stallion.

This example has been built for a movie, one that Dartz wasn't willing to discuss with Top Gear, and sits on the familiar Hummer H2 chassis. Right now, the standard Hummer V8 powers the SUV, but Dartz mentioned that the 6.2-litre V8 Hellcat is an engine option for potential buyers.

The imposing looks of the Black Stallion come from the carbon-kevlar body kit that Dartz installed. Despite it being made out of the lightweight material, the Prombon still weighs 500kg more than the standard Hummer H2.

While this vehicle is a one-off for a movie, Dartz has mentioned that they're willing to build more Prombon Black Stallion models for customers, but they're not going to come cheap.

A figure of $520,000 has been thrown around by the execs at the Latvian company, which is an exorbitant amount to pay for a Hummer H2 with a body kit — but people have paid more for worse, right?