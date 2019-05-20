This Bentley Bentayga Bengala is just as luxurious as it is terrifying

In the current realm of SUVs, it seems that manufacturers are pushing the boundaries of performance, and seeing how fast they can make their family wagons. A perfect example of this is the Lamborghini Urus — an SUV with incredible performance figures.

While we're not against SUVs getting quicker, it seems that off-road capabilities aren't a priority, as most luxury SUVs will never leave the tarmac.

This is where the Bentley Bentayga Bengala comes in, an incredibly luxurious SUV that can take you almost anywhere.

The big-bodied Bentley is built by Bengala Automotive Design SL, a Spanish design house that takes on high-end projects that are limited to only 15 units worldwide. From custom Rolls Royce models, to full carbon fibre Ferrari F12s, the sky seems to be the limit with these guys.

It's easy to see that this isn't your standard Bentayga, and that's exactly what Bengala wants. From the custom front fascia with a nudge bar, to the huge LED light bar sitting on the roof, you'll have no trouble navigating through the roughest terrain no matter what time of day.

The extended fenders, huge off road tyres, and side-exit exhaust pipes are the other noticeable modifications that Bengala has slapped on.

Partnering with a Spanish rally driver to create the SUV, Bengala explains on their website that they were trying to combine luxury with "brutal appearance and outstanding performance."

Brutal is certainly one was to describe this off road beast, and we'd love to hear what they'd do to the exhaust note of the 6.0-litre twin turbo W12.

With Bengala only building 15 units worldwide, we'd be lucky to see this magnificent machine on our shores.