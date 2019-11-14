This is it: Ferrari unveils the Roma, its most beautiful car in years

Ferrari's skirmish of new releases in 2019 has displayed plenty of things; an embrace of hybrid tech and a desire to counter the likes of McLaren instead of resting on laurels and complacency included. However, it's hard to argue that beauty — a once mandatory Ferrari consideration — has been much of a factor.

Well, Ferrari has saved the best for last (unless they unveil a car between now and the end of the year I suppose). Meet the Roma, the firm's new front-engined V8 coupe.

This is Ferrari's answer to the likes of the Aston Martin Vantage and the Porsche 911, complimenting the Portofino that debuted last year at the more accessible end of Ferrari's line-up.

It shares the same platform as the Portofino, subsequently sporting the same wheelbase and the same howling 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. But there are some improvements.

The engine, for one, has had its power output increased to 456kW at 7500rpm, which is supported by a 760Nm torque figure. The cabin is also all-new, and it lifts the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission from the SF90 Stradale.

While we're engaging in this Portofino sibling rivalry, the Roma also weighs in 73kg less than the 'Fino at 1472kg dry (perhaps aided by the Portofino's convertible structure and the weight that comes with it). It's also wider and lower than the Portofino.

Ferrari has been relatively light on certain details. For one, it calls the Roma a '2+' instead of a '2+2', which may indicate rear seats but with minimal space. That's still to be confirmed.

What has been confirmed are some of the Roma's acceleration figures. It leaps to 100km/h in 3.4 seconds, making it two-tenths quicker to the mark than the Aston Martin Vantage. Top speed is over 318km/h (198mph); easily sufficient for cruising along Mission Bay.

The main takeaway of the Roma though is the way it looks. It serves as a lovely minimalist counterpoint to the aggressive sharp-lined supercars and hypercars it shares a badge with. The front fascia, particularly the grille, seems to hark back to prancing horses of old, as do the five-spoke wheels.

Flush door handles, muscular rear haunches, and a tucked rear end add to the Roma's look. Kiwi details are yet to be confirmed, but expect it to join the local line-up when it lands. Whenever that may be.