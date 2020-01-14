Toyota and Subaru's 2021 turbocharged 86/BRZ to be built on Toyota's platform

It might not have been as iconic as Toyota's collaboration with BMW on the 2020 Supra, but the 86 and BRZ in collaboration with Subaru threw things back to the thrill of low-power sports car driving.

To follow up such a big pair in the sports car world, the two Japanese manufacturers are said to be working on a coupe that will use a Toyota chassis, a Subaru engine, and fall into the Gazoo Racing line-up.

According to a recent report out of the UK, Toyota has decided to call the upcoming GT 86 successor the GR86, as it will be sitting alongside the GR Supra, and the new Yaris GR-4.

It has also been revealed that the car will be built on a modified version of Toyota's TNGA platform, which is said to make things more rigid, and lower the centre of gravity for better driving dynamics.

While the current 86 was designed for low-power sports car fun with it's naturally-aspirated 2.0-litre flat four, fans have been longing for a touch more power, and thanks to Subaru's 2.4-litre turbocharged engine, that wish will be granted.

This engine is currently used in the Subaru Legacy, Outback, and Ascent, where it produces 193kW and 375Nm of torque. Considering that the 2.0-litre is only good for 152kW, this is a significant upgrade that will be welcomed with open arms.

Alongside an updated drivetrain and exterior, the cabin is expected to get a significant makeover with improved materials, a larger infotainment system, and an array of driver assistance systems as standard.

Introducing a turbocharged engine to the 86 is an interesting move on Toyota's part considering that the Supra is their big performance draw card, and is offered in a four-cylinder guise in other markets around the world.

Because of this, we can't imagine that Toyota will be pushing the 86 towards the premium sports car segment, which will hopefully mean that it will come in cheaper than other competitors.

These second-generation cars aren't expected to be revealed until 2021, so stay tuned for even more Gazoo Racing goodness.