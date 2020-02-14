Toyota's speedy Supra gets a hefty power bump for 2021

Despite its controversial reputation among Toyota purists, the 2020 Supra quickly became the most iconic car of 2019 thanks to its handsome looks and boost-happy BMW-sourced engine.

Toyota must've gotten sick of watching everyone else turning up the boost and has hit the sports coupe with a hefty bump in power as well as a special edition model for the 2021 refresh.

Those who waited/missed out on the first wave of Supras will be rewarded with 285kW and 499Nm of torque in this new model. This is a significant bump over the 250kW and 495Nm of torque offered in the 2020 model.

Toyota has revealed that this bump should be enough to get the Supra to 100km/h in just 3.9 seconds, which is a tad faster than the original time of 4.1 seconds. Unfortunately, the eight-speed automatic is still the only option offered.

To accommodate this new power figure, the damper tuning has been adjusted for a more planted ride. The power steering, adaptive suspension, stability control, and active differential have also been tweaked for better performance.

On the inside, the 6.5-inch infotainment display has been replaced by an 8.8-inch example. Those who aren't a fan of having an iPad in their dash will have to grit their teeth, as this is the standard for the 2021 model.

Alongside these updates, an A91 special edition model was also revealed. This is offered in either Nocturnal black or Refraction blue, and comes with an array of carbon fibre parts including the lip spoiler.

Only 1000 A91 models are set to be built, and Refraction blue is an exclusive option.

Toyota hasn't revealed pricing for this updated Supra, but revealed that international deliveries are set to start in June. Local availability is expected to be announced by Toyota New Zealand next week.