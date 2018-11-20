Unveiled: McLaren 720S Stealth Edition is the baddest 720S

The McLaren 720S was one of the biggest performance releases of 2017. Fabulous numbers sourced from its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, combined with one of McLaren's textbook carbon-fibre tubs made for a combination capable of shaming hypercars.

If there's any one area where the 720S lacks, it's potentially in the murky intangible world of 'personality'. It doesn't scream like a Ferrari, or stop time on a busy street quite like a Lamborghini. Thus, it makes sense that numerous aftermarket and factory-sourced options exist for the platform.

You've got Novitec, who revealed their various performance and visual packages in August. There's also Carlex Design, who will happily make the inside of your 720S look like a slimy massage parlour. And of course, McLaren themselves offer their Track Pack option.

But the daddy of the bunch is McLaren Special Operations, or MSO. This is the marque's bespoke division, responsible for outfitting custom McLarens for customers wanting a more unique combination of colours and textures.

Every so often, they come out with a limited-edition car of their own. And the MSO 720S Stealth Edition is one such car.

Produced specifically for McLaren London, the Stealth is supposedly inspired by the 1995 Le Mans–winning 'Ueno Clinic' McLaren F1 GTR. Personally I think it's much closer to the manufacturer's old 'West'–liveried Formula 1 cars, with the red accents and grey paint.

Specifically, McLaren define the Stealth's hues as 'Sarthe Grey' and 'Vermillion Red'. The most striking portion of red is the highlight that flows along from the bonnet to the belt-line underneath the windows. All of the striping is hand-painted, and according to McLaren takes nearly 200 hours for each car.

Exterior changes finish up with a highlighted spoke on each wheel, and a pin-striped wheel.

There's more changes inside, too. Unique seat inserts, and highlights on the dash and door-cards make it stand out from the crowd.

Sadly, the Stealth doesn't come with any mechanical upgrades — being based on McLaren's 'Performance' spec 720S. Not that it will matter for many of those likely to get on the phone at their local dealership to order one. 527kW of power and 770Nm of torque is plenty.

And if it's not, there will undoubtedly be other options out there for the demanding McLaren owner.