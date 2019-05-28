Up close and personal with the 2019 Mazda3

Mazda New Zealand has launched its all-new Mazda3 sedan and hatch that showcase the future of its products.

The range is priced from $36,595 for the GSX hatch and sedan that are powered by the SkyActiv-G 2-liter petrol engine producing 114kW of power and 200Nm of torque.

The GTX ($40,795) and Limited ($48,795) models have the SKYACTIV-G 2-5l petrol engines producing 139kW and 252Nm.

All models are paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Since the Mazda3’s launch in 2003, the model has sold more than six million units globally.

The new Mazda3 showcases the next generation of the brand’s style focus, Kai concept, which shows “the interplay of light and shadow”. That is highlighted on the side panels of the all-new Mazda3 that look concave.

The all-new Mazda3 goes on sale on June 1, with the hatch available now and the sedan on sale soon.

Unfortunately, the New Zealand-bound 2019 Mazda3 models don’t get Mazda’s new engine, the SkyActiv-X, which is “a perfect crossover of diesel and petrol”.

Instead Europe gets the SkyActiv-X engine in the Mazda3 hatch and sedans this year and it arrives in Mazda3s in 2020 in New Zealand.

Why no SkyActivX? Asked Mazda NZ’s managing director, David Hodge, at the press New Zealand media launch this week.

“We were initially disappointed but we realised it would just distract from this stunning beautiful car,” said Hodge

The Mazda3 recently received a 5-star Ancap rating of 98 per cent with top passenger safety score.

The Mazda3 arrives at “an interesting time” said Mazda NZ, with the new vehicle market dominated by SUVs and utes while the C-segment that these vehicles have lost favour with buyers.

But this doesn’t worry Hodge.

“There is still buyers passionate about this segment and for us the all new Mazda3 is all about that,” he said.

“It is Mazda's best ever car yet.”