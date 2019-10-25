Volkswagen confirms 5 different hybrid models for new Golf

Yesterday, we showed off the first images of the new 8th-generation Volkswagen Golf. Now overnight, the German marque have filled in the blanks with fresh details of the new hatchback's feature list, dimensions, and powertrain lineup.

Starting with engines, Volkswagen clearly wants to take a bite out of the hybrid segment. A total of five hybrid options have been confirmed for initial models. Three are eTSI 48-volt mild hybrids making 81kw, 96kW, and 110kW of power respectively. The other two are plug-in hybirds that utilise a 13kWh lithium-ion battery, making 150kW and 180kW respectively with a electric-only claimed range of up to 75km. The latter 180kW plug-in hybrid represents the flagship GTE profiled in many of the firm's press images.

Joining those five hybrid models are two variants of turbocharged petrol 1.0-litre three-cylinder — the first making 66kW and the second making 81kW of power. There will also be a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol (two versions said to produce 85kW and 110kW apiece), and two all-new 2.0-litre turbodiesel four-cylinder engines making — again — 85kW and 110kW respectively.

Those wondering where the electric eGolf replacement is may have to turn to the ID.3 instead. The EV hatch was absent from the manufacturer's full Mk8 Golf announcement, but could yet be in the pipeline.

Among the other details Volkswagen announced overnight were tech levels and dimensions. In regards to the latter, the Mk8 Golf is unsurprisingly a fraction bigger in footprint than its Mk7 predecessor. It's 4284mm long, 1789mm wide, 1456mm tall, and packs a 2636mm wheelbase. A drag coefficient of 0.275 is said to improve fuel economy.

Read more: Volkswagen name Tesla as their main future automotive rival

In terms of tech, the Golf's most interesting features aren't exactly sitting on the surface. The Golf's Online Connectivity Unit comes with integrated eSIM links, We Connect and We Connect Plus functionality — all of which allow for various internet features. There's also the addition of IQ Assist, which allows the car to run cruise control up to 210km/h without any inputs from the driver (apart from hands on the wheel), with the added ability of braking for corners and intersections. For a compact car, it's a big step.

The next-gen tech doesn't end there. The Mk8 Golf also comes with Car2X functionality, which allows it to receive information from other vehicles and traffic infrastructure within an 800m radius, improving safety for drivers and passengers by spotting things that may be out of the ordinary before they do.

The caveat for all of this, as is typically the case, is that New Zealand spec for the Golf may not include all of the above features, engine choices, and trim levels.

Local availability has also not yet been confirmed, but if reports over the ditch are to be believed then potential buyers should expect to see the Mk8 Golf in local showrooms by this time next year.

To view Volkswagen Golf models for sale on Driven, click here