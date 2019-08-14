Volkswagen lifts the lid on the drop-top T-Roc Cabriolet

Just like the Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet, and the Range Rover Evoque Convertible, we aren't too sure who actually asked for the T-Roc Cabriolet, but Volkswagen has unveiled it.

Following in the footsteps of the other drop-top crossovers, the T-Roc looks extremely strange, but people are certainly going to buy it.

Making its official debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show later this year, the T-roc Cabriolet is going to be the only convertible in Volkswagen's line-up.

It might look like the German manufacturer has simply taken the roof off a standard T-Roc, but a significant amount of engineering has gone into the Cabriolet, including some serious reinforcement.

At first glance, the Cabriolet looks shorter than its hardtop counterpart, but Volkswagen has extended the wheelbase by 34mm, and lengthened the body by a further 37mm.

To make up for the lack of roof, strengthening in the doors, underbody, windscreen, and frame has taken place.

Sitting where the metal roof once sat is a foldable fabric replacement that can retract in just nine seconds, at speeds of up to 30 km/h. To allow space for this mechanism, the boot space has been reduced by 161 litres.

Powering the T-Roc Cabriolet is either a 1.0-litre three-cylinder or a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The four-cylinder is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, while the three has a six-speed manual.

VW will build two specs of the T-Roc Cabriolet, a Style package, and the R-line. The Style package includes 17-inch wheels, standard ambient lighting, and leather interior, while the R-Line adds sporty body panels, leatherette sports seats, and different wheels.