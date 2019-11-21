VW's ID. Space Vizzion Concept is a rear-wheel drive, rear-engined electric GT wagon

Volkswagen's latest unveiling from the ID. line-up comes in the form of the electric Space Vizzion Concept, which looks and sounds like nothing else currently offered on the market.

This might be because it sits in an awkward spot between being a station wagon and a crossover, and VW doesn't clear much up by stating that it combines the "aerodynamic design of a Gran Turismo with the spaciousness and versatility of an SUV".

As it sits at the LA Auto Show, the Space Vizzion is powered by one rear-mounted electric motor that sends power to the rear wheels, and produces 205kW. VW has stated that a second motor can be added, allowing for all-wheel drive capabilities, and for a total power output of 264kW and 550Nm of torque.

In terms of range, VW predicts that the 82kwh battery can offer up to 482km of range on the EPA cycle, and 590km when tested on the WLTP cycle.

On the outside, the Space Vizzion leans heavily on VW's futuristic ID. styling with the slender LED matrix headlights. Looking along the side, you'll notice the lack of door handles, which have been replaced by touch surfaces that light up upon the keyless entry function activating.

At the rear, the roof spoiler hints at the performance nature of the wagon, as does the understated rear diffuser. The LED taillights follow the headlight's matrix theme, and stretch across the width of the tailgate.

Upon entering the cabin, you'll be greeted with an extremely futuristic interior, complete with an Augmented Reality display, a touchscreen steering wheel, and a massive 15.6-inch infotainment screen. Other space-age features include the Smart Climate, voice control, captive touch panels, and the ambient lighting system with 30 colours to choose from.

While the concept that was shown only contained four seats, VW has stated that they are considering a five-seater version once production starts.

In terms of performance, VW hasn't revealed what the rear-wheel drive variant will do to 100km/h, but has revealed that the all-wheel drive version will make the sprint in five seconds flat.

The top speed is limited to 175km/h, and it will take approximately 30 minutes to charge the battery to 80%.