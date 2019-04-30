Watch: 2020 Corvette C8 blasts around track in hectic video

With only a few months to go, Chevrolet seems to be ramping up their promo for the long-awaited Corvette C8, and we're here for it.

Alluding to the vehicle's mid-engine layout, the video also follows the theme of innovation throughout history.

Titled 'Let's Go', the video opens with famous driver Zora Arkus-Duntov, sitting in the CERV I, pulling down his goggles — a fitting start. Zora also makes a cameo in the video due to his involvement in the development of the car.

We then get hit with a barrage of American innovation, including an Apollo launch and the iconic F-14 fighter jet, two clips that scream freedom with more passion than William Wallace in Braveheart.

If that wasn't enough Americana for you, Chevy then reminds us that this is a video about cars, and shows off a few more race spec Corvettes that they have built over the years.

Right in the middle of the clip, there's just one still frame of the engine. It isn't enough to confirm that it's sitting in the middle of the car, or anything or the sort for that matter, but its the closest we've got thus far.

Chevrolet is expected to use a beefed-up 6.2-litre V8 that is currently in use, the engine produces 343kW and 630Nm of torque, so it isn't exactly a bad place to start. The rumoured LT2 (the upgraded version) is said to produce an impressive 373kW, but Chevrolet hasn't confirmed anything as of yet.