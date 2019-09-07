Watch: inside the staunch, homegrown Mitsubishi Triton Ralliart

The Mitsubishi Triton Ralliart sports the standard Triton VRX 2.4L MIVEC turbo-diesel engine which produces 135kW and 437Nm of torque.

These days there’s no denying the dominance of the double-cab ute Down Under, and it is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. But what happens if you put a performance spin on an iconic workhorse?

We’ve seen it done in the past, but these two limited-edition Mitsubishi Triton Ralliart utes are two of the most impressionable examples to date.

Sporting the familiar orange, red and white Ralliart colours, these two 4WD Tritons look more than capable of taking on some serious terrain thanks to the array of upgrades that have taken place.

When it comes to tackling the loose stuff away from the Tarmac, a set of 20in Vortex alloys with some all-terrain tyres wrapped around them will take care of traction.

Underneath the new grille sits an LED light bar and a redesigned bumper. Along the side of the ute, you’ll find a set of flares and the familiar stainless steel running boards.

Behind the cabin you’ll find a hefty-looking sports bar that features an LED brake light in the centre. Covering the tray is a remote-operated roller hard lid that’s finished in gloss black.

Continuing the motorsport theme through to the interior, a set of Monza sports leather heated seats take pride of place at the front of the cabin. These two seats have been embroidered with the Ralliart logo, and are finished in a classy diamond stitch. The rear seats feature the same diamond stitching, but don’t feature the same logo.

Under the hood sits the standard 2.4L MIVEC turbo-diesel engine that can be found across the rest of the Triton VRX range. This engine produces 135kW of power and 437Nm of torque, and has been described as “one seriously grunty engine”.

Models fitted with a manual transmission start from $57,990, while auto variants start from $59,990.

To achieve a sportier exhaust note, an RVE exhaust enhancer has been added to both limited-edition Tritons, allowing the driver to adjust the exhaust note through an app.

If you’re after an authentic rally experience, you’re going to want to go for the white Triton, as this one features a six-speed manual transmission, and happens to be the cheaper of the two.

Despite these modifications, the Triton Ralliart has retained a 3.1-tonne towing capacity, and features trailer stability assist.

This limited-edition ute might not wear the Ralliart badges like the turbocharged four-bangers that have come before it, but you can almost guarantee it will turn heads like one.

