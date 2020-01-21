Watch: Laffite G-Tec X-Road unveiled as insane off-road supercar

Building a supercar for the road involves a lot of painstaking work, and you just end up with a car that's sitting in an extremely saturated segment, so how do you get around this issue?

It's simple really, just take a leaf out of Bruno Laffite's book, and build a supercar for the dirt. And while his car might not have the most appealing body lines, it sure looks like a load of fun to drive.

Bruno Laffite, the man behind the madness, is the nephew of Jacques Laffite, who claimed six race wins in Formula One. We're not sure if his uncle's driving ability rubbed off on Bruno or not, but his love for speed certainly did.

Marketed as the world's "first all-terrain street-legal supercar that delivers immense power, exceptional performance and a luxurious appeal, all in one package," the X-Road looks like quite a handful.

If first impressions are anything to go by, this monstrosity looks like the estranged love child of a 370Z and ute from the late nineties with a set of SEMA-inspired fender flares slapped on the side. And we kind of love it.

As with most independent US-based 'supercar' manufacturers, power comes from a GM-sourced 6.2-litre V8 that makes a healthy 536kW. This power is sent through to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential transmission.

Thanks to its lightweight body and chassis design, the 1300kg curb weight allows for a power to weight ratio of a supercar, and is able to hit a top speed of 230km/h.

Underneath the body, the off-road racing suspension system allows for a massive 432mm of travel. Combined with the massive BF Goodrich tires, it's not hard to imagine seeing this thing bouncing across the desert.

If all this sounds like a bit of you, just 30 units will be built over in California, before deliveries start at the end of this year. The V8 examples will be offered for $700,000, before the electric variant releases with an $820,000 price tag.