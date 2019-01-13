Wild new Porsche from Gemballa is a testosterone overload

There exists a curious juxtaposition in the world of Porsche; the world of originality and keeping vehicles immaculate and factory fresh, then on the other side there's the world of hacking them up and customising them to make something totally new to the extreme.

Here at Driven we've covered both halves of the coin in detail, from eyeballing James May's quintessential 911 to detailing the 'aftermarket' efforts of RUF, RWB, Singer, and more. But one we've rarely touched on is Gemballa.

Founded in the early '80s, Gemballa initially started out by simply producing the odd performance package for Porsche models.

Over the years though they expanded to produce full custom editions of Porsche 911s, Cayennes, Panameras, and more. In more recent years, they've expanded to include McLarens too.

And this is their latest release, called the Gemballa GTR 8XX EvoR BiTurbo (name rolls off the tongue, doesn't it?).

To put it lightly, it's quite a muscular looking thing. Bolt-on arch extensions, canards, a huge pair of rear-wheel vents, and a bigger-still rear wing are among the changes. These achieve two key goals — in theory they produce more aero, and (probably more to the point) you're not going to mistake it for any other 911 any time soon.

Gemballa chose to retain Porsche's twin-turbo 3.8-litre flat six 911 Turbo engine, but they've layered a bunch of changes on it.

They haven't ... actually said what those changes are (no doubt Porsche anoraks will be able to pick some of them from the images), but they have published output figures.

Power and torque are up to a ballistic 601kW and 1098Nm — more than you will find in Porsches current wunderkind, the 911 GT2 RS.

Those bombastic power figures result in a mind-bending claimed 0–100km/h time of 2.38 seconds. The sprint to 200km/h is covered in 7.5 seconds (remember when 7.5 seconds was a respectable 0–100km/h time?), and top speed lies at 340km/h.

That's the same top speed as the aforementioned 911 GT2 RS, but in a package that is — maybe for better and for worse — more 'eye catching'.