Yamaha tackling Europe head on with adventurous Tenere 700

As perhaps the most anticipated model to join the Yamaha stable in a generation, there is a lot riding on the release of the Yamaha Tenere 700.

Developed around the 689cc parallel-twin engine found in the MT-07HO — which produces 54kW at 9000rpm and 69Nm produced at 6500rpm — the Tenere is the first adventure bike from a Japanese manufacturer to debut in the middleweight adventure category. It will be priced from $16,999 and is due in December.

It will enter the market against stiff competition from Europe; Triumph’s Tiger 800 and KTM’s 790 Adventure are squarely in Yamaha’s sights.

“I think what we’ve done is present a bike to market to allow consumers a solid choice against the European contenders,” says Yamaha Motor New Zealand’s general manager, Alan Petrie.

As part of a Trans-Tasman Tenere Tour, Yamaha Motor NZ secured three pre-production Tenere 700s to tour the country, stopping off in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

“We’ve basically sold out our first shipment of the Tenere 700 already, I believe there is only a handful of bikes left in that shipment so the bike has been received very well,” says Petrie.

The Teneres were in the main colours of blue/silver, black and white/red and were kitted out with different accessories from the Yamaha catalogue to help riders get a feel for the full potential of the machine.

Petrie says: “We believe this bike will bring a lot of new customers to the sport of adventure riding as the value is extremely good, they’re well specced and they’ve been designed to deliver.”

In Australia, the annual Tenere Tragics adventure ride is a regularly sold-out affair and the event could soon be in New Zealand.

“We absolutely want Tenere Tragics to happen here,” says Petrie.