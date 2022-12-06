Pushing past 200km/h in the Aston Martin DBX 707

Driving any Aston Martin is an opportunity that we jump at, and when the call combines the world's (second) most powerful SUV and an open ractrack, just tell us the day and time and we'll be there early.

So it was with the invitation to experience the new Aston Martin DBX 707. Of course it's not exactly new-new, given David drove it all the way back in September, but with more models arriving, it was a chance for those of us more office-bound to take a few hours off and rack up some kilometres driving the mega-SUV.

With a twin-turbo 4.0-litre petrol V8, there's no shortage of performance, power or speed, so with just a 15 minute window to touch, feel, rev, ride and hot-lap the DBX 707, we strapped on the GoPro and set off for four flying laps around the full 3.8km Hampton Downs International Circuit.

This allowed the DBX 707 to really stretch its legs and gave us a target of 200km/h on both the pit straight and back straight, between turn 1 and 2.

We've put together a short highlights video, from our four-lap sojourn, as it's not many days yo've given the keys to a $400,000 SUV and told to go for it!

