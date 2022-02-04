Ram 1500 Limited review: a Beetle for breakfast

“You’re gonna love this thing: it eats utes for breakfast”, I was told as I was tossed the keys to Ram’s all-new 1500 Limited. But as I approached the blacked-out behemoth, I have to say that I was somewhat intimidated.

Laugh if you must, but this American giant is nearly six metres long, over two metres wide and 2.5 metres high, so it’ll dwarf most utes currently on New Zealand roads – and takes great pleasure in doing so.

Like so many American pickup trucks, towing is the bread and butter of the 1500 Limited, and it trumps regular utes again with a 4500kg rating. We put this to the test by travelling south from Auckland to rescue a classic Volkswagen Beetle from a shed in the Waikato.

The Ram 1500 is powered by a big V8 engine, but this one comes with a system known as “eTorque”. That little “e” signifies that it’s a mild hybrid, and it gets a 48-volt system that works alongside the 5.7-litre Hemi.

While it might seem counter intuitive to electrify an engine as big as this, it does wonders for the fuel economy on the open road, while still offering torque when it’s needed. In the brochure, you’ll find the 391kW/556Nm figures, but neither seem to matter on the open road, and all you really need to know is that it’s got enough of both.

On the southbound trip without any trailer, the 1500 averaged 10l/100km, with the cylinder deactivation function working for the majority of the trip. On the return leg with the small German car in tow, it averaged 14l/100km, with all eight cylinders working around the clock. Even with the extra weight in the rear, the Ram never felt out of its depth on the road, and overtaking was always an option if a truck bogged down ahead.

With its fancy air suspension system, the trailer was barely noticeable, and only would slightly tug at the truck on uneven tarmac. The adjustable ride height also came in handy while hooking up to the trailer, as lowering the rear made it far easier to get the towball in the right place to connect.

The 1500 Limited’s other speciality is luxury. It’s not the same sort of luxury you’d find in a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, but instead, the kind of luxury that you’d expect to see in an expensive hotel in Texas.

There’s more space than you’d ever really need, and three occupants can be seated across the second row without touching shoulders. In the front row, the centre console feels as wide as a small car, and there are a total of six cupholders on offer. The “cowboy” stitching is the only thing that I wasn’t a fan of, but it reminds you of the Ram’s country roots.

USB A and C ports are plentiful in both rows, and the “RamCharger” wireless charging system works exactly how you’d want it to.

Taking pride of place in the centre of the dash is a large 12-inch portrait touch screen that comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It also gets an impressive 19-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system that’s loud enough to provide entertainment for any tailgating event.

But during our test it was really towing where the Ram excelled. Not only is it donned with a pair of large towing mirrors that give a clear view of the trailer and anyone behind, but the “Back Cam” is also incredibly handy: this can be accessed at any point via the touchscreen display, and gives a clear view of the tow hitch to make sure everything is going swimmingly back there.

As a whole, the Ram 1500 Limited is far more than just a ute in my eyes. It’s one of the most luxurious and spacious vehicles on the market, that also happens to be a ute that can tow a decent-sized African Elephant.

Obviously the V8 thing isn’t great for the old ozone layer, but the hybrid system significantly lowers fuel use, and at 10l/100km on the open road, it’s better than some diesel-powered utes. On the inside, it certainly feels worthy of its six-figure price tag, and I’d go out and say that it’s one of the most comfortable vehicles to complete a long-haul drive in.

As far as American trucks in NZ go, the 1500 Limited is really only comparable with the Chevrolet Silverado, which also gets converted to a right-hand drive layout in Australia.

It certainly feels like the sun is setting on big beasts like this, which is a real shame, but I’d love to see the next generation come back with electric power.

RAM 1500 LIMITED

ENGINE: 5.7-litre V8 hybrid

POWER: 291kW/556Nm

GEARBOX: 8-speed automatic, 4WD

ECONOMY: 13.6l/100km