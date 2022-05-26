Review: driving BMW's new iX M60 in its homeland

A high-performance pure electric vehicle isn’t something that we can expect to see from BMW’s M division anytime soon. And while these aren’t the exact words of Frank van Meel, he wasted no time in stating that battery technology is not yet at that level.

In a somewhat contradicting move to this, BMW has slapped an M badge on two pure electric vehicles in the past year; the i4 M50, and the iX M60. Just recently, DRIVEN joined BMW Australia on a trip to Berlin to try out the bigger M-badged EV at the international launch.

BMW’s iX SUV is already offered locally in two variants with the entry-level xDrive 40 starting from $163,900. The M60 will overtake the xDrive 50 in New Zealand as the range-topping model, starting at $238,900.

According to BMW, sustainability was a key factor when it came to building the iX M60, with re-designed electric motors that reduce the demand for rare earth materials. It is also claimed that when charged with green electricity, this iX M60 will produce 81 per cent less C02 emissions than an X5 M50i throughout its lifecycle.

Before diving into what makes the iX M60 tick, it’s worth noting that this is considered an ‘M Performance’ vehicle over a high-performance ‘M’ model. It’s what an M550i is to an M5.

Like most high-performance EVs, the M60 uses a dual electric motor setup, creating an all-wheel drive system with one motor on each axle. In unison, these motors produce 455kW and 1100Nm of torque, which will send it to 100km/h in 3.8 seconds before topping out at 250km/h.

When it comes to range, the M60 is fitted with a 112kWh battery, and is rated at 566km per charge according to the WLTP test cycle. In terms of charging, it can do up to 11kW via AC, and up to 200kW via DC. BMW claims that at this maximum rate, the M60 can go from 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 35 minutes.

It’s also worth noting that BMW New Zealand is offering a complimentary BMW Wallbox with every iX M60 sold, which is worth a few thousand dollars in itself.

The changes for this M60 don’t end with the powertrain either, as it gets its own M-specific suspension that’s “set up to elevate dynamic potential.” This system comprises of air suspension at both ends, with automatic level control.

From the get-go, the iX M60 makes no secret of the fact that it’s an M Performance model. Obviously any vehicle that can hit 100km/h from a standing start in less than four seconds is going to offer a wild ride, but not in the same way that an M5 CS does. Driving the M60 in Germany on de-restricted autobahn sections gave us the best glimpse into what it does best. Acceleration from 0 to 230km/h is phenomenal, and the last 20km/h before the limit is electronically slowed so that drivers aren’t able to overshoot it. We managed to hit the golden number of 250 during our time in the M60, and the car didn’t feel out of its depth by any means.

Unlike other high-performance EVs like the Porsche Taycan or Audi RS e-tron GT which uses a two-speed transmission, this M60 is single speed. This means that acceleration isn’t hampered by a gear change, and it will keep pulling all the way through.

Obviously these speeds aren’t legal in New Zealand, but the same mantra applies of the M60 being an incredibly fast point-to-point vehicle that doesn’t burn a drop of petrol in doing so. At speed, the iX’s air suspension offers an incredibly composed ride that should be able to retain this composure over New Zealand’s slightly less desirable tarmac.

As you’d expect, the back roads around Berlin offered quite a different driving experience, especially considering that this machine weighs north of 2.4-tonnes. Like all EVs, the M60 holds its battery low in the chassis, meaning that the centre of gravity isn’t an issue, but even so, it’s still a large SUV. Though body roll doesn’t seem to be an issue with the air suspension working to level out the iX in corners, the steering doesn’t feel overly direct, and is a little vague compared to something like Audi’s e-tron S Sportback. But then again, you’ve also got 1100Nm on tap with an all-wheel drive system that’s clinical in its approach to traction, so blasting out of corners is addictive in its own right.

On the inside, the M60 doesn’t add much interesting kit over the regular iX models, but the Hans Zimmer-designed sound gets more noticeable. According to BMW, this sound has been updated for the M60, and the result is something that can only be compared to the iconic THX intro. Switching the iX into Sport mode really unleashes the soundtrack, and although it’s a bit of a gimic, it really does add another level of depth to the driving dynamics.

In a way, BMW is commanding this new space of luxurious, high-performance electric SUVs with the iX M60. The only thing that comes slightly close is the Audi e-tron S Sportback, but it’s significantly cheaper, and doesn’t feel anywhere near as special. From the bold exterior styling, to the simplistic approach to the interior, this iX feels like a massive (and promising) step into the future of electric motoring.