Review: live a large life of luxury with the Mercedes-Benz G400D

In a not so distant past, an off-road vehicle was distinguishable by its high-riding nature and generous ground clearance. These days, it’s a bit harder to tell what will go well in the rough stuff as SUVs of all shapes and sizes have the automotive industry firmly in its grip.

But throughout the age of the SUV, there are three off-roaders that have stayed true to their roots, and all hail from different continents.

In England, you’ve got Land Rover’s Defender, Japan has the iconic Toyota Land Cruiser, but neither of these seem to command the same respect as the legendary Geländewagen. If you aren’t familiar with that word, you might know Mercedes’ beastly SUV as the G-Wagen, or the G-Class, but none of it matters when you’re behind the wheel of this German behemoth.

First things first, it’s worth covering off the fact that this isn’t the range-topping AMG variant of the G-Class line-up. Instead, it’s the ‘regular’ Mercedes-Benz model that gets a sensible diesel engine instead of the snarling twin-turbo V8.

I’m a firm believer that this G400d fills a very different role to the G63, which is why you probably won’t be seeing many of these diesel-powered off-roaders on Instagram. With this in mind, let’s dive into the magnificent G400d, and ask whether or not it’s worth the $217,100 sticker price.

View Mercedes-Benz G-Class listings on Driven

For 2021, the biggest update in the G-Class range saw the G350d get replaced with the G400d. Like a lot of engine-related updates in modern times, it had nothing to do with the actual hardware beneath the bonnet, but instead was simply just a software update that increased power and torque output. With these updates, the 3.0-litre straight-six turbo diesel engine is good for 243kW and 700Nm, with the latter figure doing wonders to get the 2.5-tonne SUV up to speed. In terms of performance, it will dispatch the 0-100km/h sprint in 6.4 seconds, and carry on to a top speed of 210km/h – if you’re brave enough that is. So while this engine is definitely, a highlight of the G400d, there are so many other aspects that make it the full package.

On the road, the G-Class can be likened to a big rolling couch. While you can feel the weight of the SUV, the suspension soaks up bumps with ease, and seems to lumber around without a care in the world. Though it’s not as pronounced as the G63, the entire body squats back on the chassis when the accelerator is buried, but this adds to the fun of it all.

As you’d expect from a true-blue off-roader, the real fun starts when the tarmac ends. With the new update, Mercedes introduced a drive mode called ‘Desert’, and it makes a significant difference to how the G-Wagen handles. Once this mode is selected, the suspension stiffens up, and most driving aids are switched off. Drivers are then able to make use of the three locking differentials, which put the G-Class at an advantage over its other off-roading rivals. Having control of the front, rear, and centre differentials means that traction should never become an issue, even in the loosest terrain. As a whole, this G400d was by far the most confident vehicle I have ever driven off-road, and even without dedicated off-road rubber, the SUV never felt out of its depth.

On the inside, the G-Class is just as lavish as the outside, with a generous helping of leather throughout the cabin, and more than enough space to swing a bratwurst. Unlike the Defender, Mercedes has stuck to a five-seat layout in the G-Class, which means that it gets an enormous cargo area behind the second row of seats. While a litre figure would be more traditional here, I just want you to know that I could fit a whole mountain bike with both its wheels on in here.

But unfortunately, this G-Wagen isn’t all rainbows and ponies, as there are a couple of aspects that would irk me on the daily if I was a Bitcoin millionaire with one. Though it features Mercedes’ impressive dual-screen displays, it doesn’t have any touchscreen functionality, which is a weird thing to skip in 2021. Drivers will get used to it with time, but it seems somewhat frustrating that it features in a $60,000 A-Class, but not the brand’s flagship SUV.

Along the same lines of being different for the sake of it, the doors don’t feature any sort of keyless access and use an old handle design. So not only is it hard to open without a free hand, but they also have to be absolutely slammed to shut properly, and make an extremely unpleasant noise in doing so.

Despite these irks that I’d probably learn to live with if I could afford one, this G400d is still an epic all-round drive. It could well be the most comfortable vehicle on the road, and will perform like a mountain goat when taken off-road.

In big metros like Auckland, the sheer size of the G-Class could prove to be an issue when parking and manoeuvring in tight spaces, but that’s just part of #gclass life, right?

In terms of cross shopping, this G-Class somewhat sits in its own off-road class in the over $200,000 category. The most expensive Land Rover Defender will set you back $169,000, and the Lexus version of the new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is about the same. But if you want one of the most rugged/capable-comfortable vehicles on the road, you’re probably already planning on shelling out for the German.

As a whole, I genuinely think that by skipping the G63 in favour of the G400d, you’d be doing yourself (and the planet) a favour.