Everything you need to know about SEAT's first-rate Ateca line-up

Spanish car brand SEAT is celebrating creating a comprehensive lineup of its Ateca model range in New Zealand starting with a 1.4-litre petrol added to the newly launched Cupra-branded sports version.

SEAT is popular in Europe and was previously known as the “Spanish Fiat” before Volkswagen Group bought it in 1986.

In New Zealand, it joins European Motor Distributor’s VW Group brands, such as Audi, VW, Porsche, Bentley and Skoda.

SEAT is an acronym for the Sociedad Espanola de Automoviles de Turismo, which translates as Society of Spanish Automobile Tourism.

Cupra is now a sub-brand of SEAT and is based on the brand’s motorsport background, creating a sportier version of the products. Already in New Zealand are the SEAT Leon Cupra and Cupra R but the Ateca is the first self-titled model for Cupra.

It’s easy to see why the Ateca has won awards in Europe, including best crossover for 2016 from Auto Express, best small

SUV 2017 for What Car?, and best buy car of Europe in 2017 by AutoBest.

The Ateca line up is now the Ateca Style, FR, FR 4Drive plus a Cupra Ateca.

The 1.4-litre, 110kW/250Nm petrol Style is $38,900, FR $45,900 and the 2-litre, 140kW/320Nm petrol FR 4Drive $51,900. The Cupra starts at $63,900.

The 1.4-litre Style and FR are front-wheel drive while the FR 4Drive is all-wheel drive. All are paired to a seven-speed DSG transmission, and all models have five-star EuroNcap rating.

The Style sits on 17in alloys, has blind spot monitoring, autonomous braking, rear-view camera and rear parking sensors plus an 8in touchscreen with apps. The drive selection includes economy, comfort, and dynamic.

The FR and FR 4Drive models sit on 18in alloys and have adaptive cruise control, surround-view camera, heated front seats, keyless entry, electric tail gate plus the drive selection of economy, comfort, dynamic and off-road. They also get sports steering wheel, body-coloured bumpers and alcantara upholstery.

The Cupra Ateca is visually different from the SEAT with a copper-toned insignia, a deeper front spoiler and blacked-out side skirt and diffuser plus an angular set of 19in wheels.

It also has a new turbocharged 2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 221kW of power and 400Nm of torque, combined with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox that helps send power to all four wheels.