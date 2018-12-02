Overhauled: Peugeot 308 hatch gets a makeover for the Kiwi market

When the second-generation Peugeot 308 hatch debuted in New Zealand in late 2014 there was a line-up of seven model with hot GT and GTi versions still to come.

Three-and-a-half years later, an upgraded 308 line-up is available with the choice trimmed back to two models. Manual gearboxes and diesel engines no longer figure in the 308 range, with sole focus on the 1.2-litre Puretech three-cylinder turbo engine and a choice of Allure and GT Line specification.

The 2018 model year 308 is identified by the latest Peugeot design language with a re-profiled front bumper, bonnet and grille — the latter incorporating the iconic Peugeot Lion — and a new lighting signature has been added to the headlamps.

Inside, the new Peugeot 308 boasts the i-Cockpit architecture with a compact, multi-function steering wheel and head-up instrument panel that places key information closer to the road. There is also a 9.7-inch capacitive touchscreen that provides infotainment and smartphone connectivity.

The New Zealand line-up starts with the 308 Allure priced at $35,990 and the GT Line model is $38,990. Both are powered by Peugeot’s award-winning direct injection turbo PureTech engine with Start & Stop function.

The three-cylinder 1.2 PureTech produces 96kW of power and 230Nm torque at 1750rpm with combined fuel consumption from 5.1L/100km. Peugeot’s EAT6 (Efficient Automatic Transmission 6-Speed) automatic gearbox is standard across the range.

Included in the 308 upgrade are all of the driving-assistance features revealed on the new 3008 and 5008 SUV models. Both 308 models benefit from Active Safety Emergency Brake, Front Collision Warning, Advanced Driver Attention Alert, Speed Limit Sign Recognition and Recommendation, Active Blind Spot Monitoring, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Peugeot Smartbeam Assistance and a reversing camera with front and rear parking sensors.

A new Park Assist system is now standard on all new Peugeot 308s. It can detect a space and then steer the car into position, with the driver responsible for the control of the pedals and gearbox.

During the entry and exit from a space, the system provides visual and audible information for added safety. The system works with parallel and bay parking.

Other standard features include a keyless access and start system and for seamless pairing of your smartphone, the new 308 includes Mirror Screen functionality on all models comprising Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The GT Line’s exterior is distinguished by a sports front bumper and side skirt design, a “chequerboard” grille with red lettering, glossy black diffuser, black finish mirrors and twin exhausts.

Allure models have 16in alloy wheels while the GT-Line has 17in alloys or optional 18in diamond-cut alloys.

The 308 GT Line also features full LED lighting that includes LED headlights, LED fog lights and LED sequential scrolling front indicators.

The GT Line interior details includes red-stitched sports seats and aluminium pedals. GT Line also features the latest-generation 3D navigation system with voice recognition, which is optional ($750) on Allure.

The Allure has a light grey cloth interior and three interior choices are offered on the GT Line. A two-tone Mistral black premium fabric and leatherette upholstery with red stitching is standard and Alcantara upholstery ($1500) or Nappa Club Leather ($3500) with heated front seats and electric lumbar adjustment are available as options. A large panoramic fixed cielo glass roof is also optional ($1500) on the GT Line.

Peugeot New Zealand says it’s planning to extend the 308 line-up in 2019 with the updated 308 GT hot-hatch powered by the 1.6-litre THP turbo engine developing 167kW and partnered with a new 8-speed automatic transmission.