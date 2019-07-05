Revealed: HSV shows off second-gen Colorado SportsCat pick-up

Puffed up, jacked up, adventure utes are becoming quite a big deal in Australasia — perhaps evidenced best by the quantity of lifted utes lathered with aftermarket parts you see on Auckland roads on a daily basis.

At the head of the queue are two Australian-developed creations; the Holden Colorado SportsCat by HSV and the Ford Ranger Raptor. And, a face-lifted MY20 version of the former has just been revealed.

Primary changes with Series 2 versus Series 1 concern the looks. The buff double cab gets a revised front end, underlined by a gloss-black grille and an elongated chin. Other appearance changes include more HSV branding (inside and out), and new forged 18in 6-spoke alloy wheels. All models also now get the 'cog'-design wheel-arch extensions.

“Class-leading stature and stance, combined with bold graphics, sum up the design direction we took with the initial SportsCat program,” said HSV’s Chief Designer, Julian Quincey.

“We wanted our design to look strong and purposeful, yet beautifully integrated. The enhancements we’ve introduced with Series 2 accentuate that theme and deliver a road presence that’s truly distinctive and unique.”

Curiously, there are also new naming conventions. While these utes were initially known as Holden Colorados, both names are absent from HSV's press material. Instead now they're simply known as HSV SportsCats, with the entry level model now called the SportsCat V and the range-topper called the SportsCat SV.

Inside, there are new HSV Performance seats and a new sports steering wheel. The rest of the cabin remains unchanged.

Sadly, the SportsCat's powertrain is unchanged over the last model (or for that matter, the Colorado Z71 upon which it's based).

That's not entirely a bad thing, of course. The 2.8-litre turbodiesel makes a decent 147kW of power and an impressive 500Nm of torque — the latter helping it retain a comfy 3.5-tonne towing capacity (the Ranger Raptor sits at 2.5 tonne).

The suspension is also unchanged. Out of the box the SportsCat comes with an HSV-tuned sports set-up, with a stiffer front spring rate and 25mm raised front ride-height. The additional height is complemented by added front strut braces, which provide a handling benefit. AP Racing brakes, a rear de-coupling anti-roll bar, and SupaShock suspension all sit on the options list.

Despite the changes, SportsCat pricing on both sides of the Tasman is unchanged.

SportsCat V prices begin at $75,990 for the manual, with the SV model starting at $80,990 — also with a manual. Both models can be had with a six-speed automatic for a $2000 premium, while the aforementioned AP Racing brakes, de-coupling anti-roll bar, and SupaShock suspension will set buyers back an additional $2300, $2995, and $3490 respectively.