Revealed (no, really!): Toyota shows off new Supra in twitter slip-up

In what can only be assumed to be a bit of a stuff-up, a video profiling the journey and reveal of the 2020 Toyota Supra (you know ... the one that's been hyped out of its skull over the last couple of years or so) has surfaced on Toyota Mexico's social media.

The video can be viewed in full by clicking here, until at least it gets deleted.

We say that this is a 'stuff up' because it comes some four days before the Supra is meant to be revealed officially at the Detroit Auto Show on January 14 (which will be Tuesday January 15th in New Zealand time). Of course, it could also be argued that the leak was deliberate ... a ploy to get more tongues wagging prior to launch.

And quite honestly, there's not a heck of a lot else that can be said about the new Supra before that reveal date. We've already discussed in previous leaks that it shares plenty of its parts (including chassis and engine platform) with the also new BMW Z4, we've listened to how it sounds, and we've looked at speculation that it will likely be without a beloved manual transmission.

The ultimate question that people will be wanting answered is whether it feels and performs like a BMW Z4 in drag (no offence to the German convertible, of course), or whether it drives like something different — like the old Supra, maybe?

If it is simply a re-dressed Z4, then that's not necessarily a bad thing. Among other things, the engine could reflect the 250kW and 4.6-second 0–100km/h time that its BMW cousin conjures. Not bad at all.

But, given all of the pantomime, you'd hope that Toyota would have something special up their sleeve. Stay tuned to Driven early next week for all the details, when the Supra is formally revealed.

The road-going Supra is one of two Supras that have been revealed today. This winged beasty is Toyota Gazoo Racing's SuperGT Concept, made to the same regulations as the incredible machines that populate DTM.

It's labelled a 'concept' by name, but TGR have confirmed that it will compete in SuperGT from 2020 onwards — replacing the formerly title-winning Lexus LC500 (driven by, among others, Kiwi ace Nick Cassidy).