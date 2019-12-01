Sam spends a weekend in a Certified Pre-Owned Mercedes-AMG C 63 S

I’m home from Celebrity Treasure Island and while sitting around the campfire there I’d often drift to my happy place — cars.

Life is too short to be driving something that doesn’t make you happy. I’ve had my current ride for a few years now; so it’s time to let it go and trade up to something fresh and stylish. So what do I buy?

Earlier this week I took home a 2018 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S. Gorgeous. What a machine.

Under the bonnet is a V8 with a pair of turbochargers that help take it from 0-100km/h in 4 seconds. It is easily one of the most powerful cars I have driven.

So, let me give you some numbers. This model delivers 375kW and 700Nm.

But what about the driving experience? This car is comfortable beyond measure, smooth and quiet. Yes, I’m in love.

I would go as far as to say this sedan is one of the most desirable cars on the road. It’s solid and perfect for city driving, weekends away and family outings with the children.

It’s understated, which is important to me because I don’t do flashy “look at me” cars.

Cruising along the motorway, I am surrounded by comfort, luxurious finishes and a sound system like none I have experienced in a car before.

Turning the music off leaves nothing but silence. Road noise doesn’t make it into the cockpit.

Taking my eye off the head-up display I start to appreciate the steering wheel. This is made with fine Nappa leather covered with an easy-grip fabric.

The flattened shape typical of the Mercedes-AMG wheel is like those on race cars. All the buttons are in just the right places. From here I feel as if I can control the world.

I reach down to the centre console and select one of a handful of pre-configured programs to switch from Comfort to Sport+. And with the pressure of little more than an angel’s breath it’s away we go; it’s almost like I am approaching take-off speed as I realise my off-ramp is approaching. Nearly home.

Taking the speed down, I return to the wonderful sound system and my favourite song envelopes me.

As I reverse into my drive, helped by a high-def 360-degree camera, a few neighbours raise their heads and I sit for a moment almost regretting the drive home is over. This car is just too cool.

So, what do I do? A brand new C 63 S starts from $168,800. A great price. But there are more affordable options from Mercedes-Benz. So, I’m opting for a certified pre-owned C 63 S with a full service history; a 2017 model that will come with a full factory warranty and will have been checked by Mercedes-Benz’s top technicians.

And because I don’t know the difference between a manifold and an air conditioner, it comes with 24-hour roadside assistance. With all the peace of mind in my certified car, it almost feels like new again.

The bottom line is that with a Certified Mercedes-Benz I have the assurance of a quality brand known for reliability and sophistication. It’s like new but with a used car price. Where do I sign?