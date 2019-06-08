Home / Reviews / Sam takes a 2019 Holden Colorado Z71 off road with a caravan in tow

Sam takes a 2019 Holden Colorado Z71 off road with a caravan in tow

By Sam Wallace • 08/06/2019
SPONSORED CONTENT: When Sam got his hands on a brand new Holden Colorado Z71, he wanted to demonstrate how well the double-cab ute could tow, while also showing how it performs once it leaves the tarmac. 

This resulted in Sam taking a caravan where not many caravans have ventured before; down the side of a hill in a typical New Zealand paddock. 

While not many Colorado owners will actually find themselves doing this, unless of course, they're incredibly determined to get to that perfect camping spot for Summer, the Z71 did it with ease.

