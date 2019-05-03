Home / Reviews / Watch: Sam goes chasing mud in the Ford Ranger Raptor

Watch: Sam goes chasing mud in the Ford Ranger Raptor

By Sam Wallace • 03/05/2019
With a name that most associate with one of Ford's most capable production vehicles, the Ranger Raptor should be an untamable beast that will conquer all terrain with ease — but is it?

Our very own Sam Wallace put the Ranger Raptor to the test on both tarmac and dirt surfaces for science purposes, and the results are impressive.

While it's not exactly quick off the mark with the 11 second 0-100km/h test, and the regular Ranger can tow 1 tonne more, Sam loves his time in the Raptor.

Watch the full video, and hear Sam's final verdict on the Ranger Raptor above!

If you want to read more about the Ranger Raptor, check out the full road test here

