Swift vs Go Kart: Suzuki's turbocharged RS hatch tested on track

Taking on an opponent with a home town advantage is never easy, especially when that opponent has been purposely built with the track that you're racing on in mind.

While this may seem like an impossibly specific situation, but it was the exact one that Sam Wallace found himself in when it came time to test Suzuki's nifty little Swift RS.

Powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder "BOOSTERJET" engine, the Suzuki's turbocharged lump pumps out 82kW and 160Nm of torque. These might not sound like ground-breaking numbers, but it's definitely got a power advantage over the 9hp go kart.

While it does have the power advantage, the 5-star ANCAP safety rated Swift RS is significantly bigger, and not as nimble around the track its single-seat rival.

Starting from $25,990, this Suzuki hatch comes with an array of features including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure alert.

So, does this little BOOSTERJET-equipped hatch have what it takes to hand it to the go kart on its own turf? Check out the full review above to find out.