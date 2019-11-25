Ultimate family wagon? Sam gives his verdict on the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Over the years, Mitsubishi has given us some extremely impressive performance offerings. From the mighty V6-powered GTO, to the rally-bred Lancer Evolution, there was no shortage of turbocharged goodness in the line-up.

While you might've drooled over one of these models back in the day, we grow up, things "pop" up, and our priorities change — and that's where Mitsubishi's Outlander Sport comes into the picture.

"The dream of a sports car fades, replaced by the need for the practicality of a people mover, or an SUV. But the new Mitsubishi Outlander Sport reminds us that the family car can still be fun." Sam explains.

Powered by a 2.4-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 126kW and 224Nm of torque, the Outlander Sport has the power to feel fun, while achieving a combined fuel efficiency rating of 7.2-litres/100km.

With seven seats, this Outlander possesses enough space for Sam and all the "kids" that manage to fit their collection of holiday equipment in the back.

While describing a car as a "​mullet" doesn't sound too flattering, Sam quickly explains that the combination of sleek looks and off-roading ability earns it that questionable badge. So that's a good thing, right?

Thanks to the on-demand four-wheel drive system, a flick of a switch engages the Outlander Sport's system, and power is sent to all four corners, making it "nice and sticky underfoot."

Click here to view all Mitsubishi Outlander Sport models listed on Driven